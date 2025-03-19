Israel denies responsibility for attack on UN building in Gaza

19 Mar. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IDF

The IDF said it did not bomb the UN building in the Gaza Strip, denying media reports and information from the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry.

Tel Aviv denies its military's involvement in the strike on the UN building in Gaza.

"Contrary to reports, the IDF did not strike the UN compound in Deir al-Balah. The IDF calls on the media to be wary of unverified reports,”

– IDF informed.

Information about an Israeli strike on the UN building was disseminated by the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry. According to the ministry, one person was killed in the attack, and at least 5 others were injured.