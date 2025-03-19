Kuban pharmaceutical production grows

19 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Krasnodar pharmaceutical companies increased the production of pharmaceutical and medical products by 40% in January 2025, and shipped 1.5 times more drugs to the country's pharmacies.

Kuban pharmaceutical companies were able to increase the volume of production of their products by almost 1.5 times during the year. In January 2025, the production increased by almost 40% compared to the same period last year, and 1.5 times more drugs were shipped to the country's retail chains, the press service of the Krasnodar Territory administration reports.

"The growth of indicators was significantly influenced by the activities of the enterprise from the Krymsk region, which expanded its capacity. They produce medicines, including generic drugs, in various forms - solid, liquid, soft and sprays,”

- the Administration of the Krasnodar Territory reported.