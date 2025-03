19 Mar. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Students of Istanbul University tried to hold a protest against the detention of Mayor Imamoglu, but the police intervened.

Law enforcement officers in Istanbul did not allow students to hold a protest against the detention of opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkish media report.

According to the Now TV channel, police officers stood in the way of the protesters and used batons when the students tried to break through. Several people fell.