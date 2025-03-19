Israel announces new ground operation in Gaza

19 Mar. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IDF

The Israeli army has launched an operation in central and southern Gaza. The IDF reported that a decision was made to deploy fighters in the southern part of the enclave for possible further combat operations.

Israel has launched a ground operation in the central and southern Gaza Strip, the goal of which is to expand the security buffer zone, the IDF Spokesperson's Office reports.

According to the IDF, the operation aims to create a partial barrier between the northern and southern parts of the enclave.

The Spokesperson's Office also emphasized that during the operation, control was expanded to the central part of the Netzarim corridor.