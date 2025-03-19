Armenian Armed Forces continue to shell Azerbaijani positions

19 Mar. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian military has once again shelled Azerbaijani positions. The shelling was carried out from the Basarkechar direction.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces came under fire from the Armenian Armed Forces this afternoon, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

The ministry specified that the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from the Basarkechar direction at approximately 14:15 local time (13:15 Moscow time).

The ministry explained that units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired from small arms at Azerbaijani positions from positions located in the direction of the Guneshli settlement of the Basarkechar district.