Ilham Aliyev congratulates his compatriots on Novruz Bayram

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev published a post on his social networks in connection with Novruz. The head of state congratulates his compatriots on this holiday.
Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social network pages in connection with the Novruz Bayram.
"Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you on Novruz Bayram. I wish each of you a spring mood, health and success,”
– Ilham Aliyev wrote.
Novruz is celebrated on the day of the vernal equinox. In 2025, it occurs on March 20 at 13:01 Baku time.