Ilham Aliyev congratulates his compatriots on Novruz Bayram

19 Mar. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev published a post on his social networks in connection with Novruz. The head of state congratulates his compatriots on this holiday.

Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social network pages in connection with the Novruz Bayram.

"Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you on Novruz Bayram. I wish each of you a spring mood, health and success,”

– Ilham Aliyev wrote.

Novruz is celebrated on the day of the vernal equinox. In 2025, it occurs on March 20 at 13:01 Baku time.