21 killed in Iran’s fire festival celebrations

20 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 21 people have been killed and 6,419 injured in celebrations marking Iran’s “Chaharshanbe Suri” fire festival, authorities said.

In Tehran, festivities began after iftar, the fast-breaking meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with participants lighting fires and jumping over them, while others set off fireworks, sparklers and even homemade explosives.

Iran’s Emergency Medical Services announced that nationwide casualties included 21 deaths and 6,419 injuries, with 18 people in critical condition. Yesterday, authorities had reported 19 deaths and 5,568 injuries.

Popular among children and young people, the event includes fire-jumping, fireworks and homemade explosives, often causing serious accidents.