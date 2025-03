20 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish lenders sold up to $ 9 billion yesterday to support the Turkish lira after the currency plunged as much as 11% following the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

The intervention in the lira market was carried out through multiple lenders.

On March 19, Turkey's lira tumbled to a record low of 42 per dollar. The lira closed at 37.665 per dollar, a 2.6% decline. Early in the overnight session, it was bid at 38.