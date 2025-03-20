Daily shelling of Azerbaijani positions continues from Armenia

20 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Army positions were shelled once again from the Keshishkand direction, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported

"On March 19, from 19:00 to 19:10, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Arpa settlement of Keshishkand region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions," the report reads.

Earlier, at about 14:15, Azerbaijan was subjected to fire by the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of the Gunashli settlement of Basarkechar region.