Armenian PM declares readiness to sign peace deal with Azerbaijan

20 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared his readiness to sign the draft of a peace deal agreed upon between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“The draft of Peace Agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is agreed and waiting to be signed. I’m ready to put my signature under the agreed draft,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan’s remarks came as both Azerbaijan and Armenia separately announced an agreement on the draft of a peace deal last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said earlier that, while Baku and Yerevan have concluded negotiations on the text of the peace agreement, in order for this document to be signed, Armenia is supposed to make the required amendments to its constitution to eliminate territorial claims on Azerbaijan.