20 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The players of the Russian national football team have defeated the Grenada team 5-0 in a friendly match that took place yesterday at the VTB Arena in Moscow in front of 15,283 spectators.

Artyom Dzyuba became the top scorer in the history of the Russian national team.

The striker has now scored 31 goals for the national team. He previously shared the top spot with Alexander Kerzhakov, who scored 30 goals.