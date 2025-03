20 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian authorities dispatched more firefighters to extinguish a blaze which broke out at an oil depot in Krasnodar region, the crisis response center of the Krasnodar Region said, after a drone attack on the facility.

Authorities in the region said a total of 406 firefighters and 157 pieces of equipment had been sent to the site near the village of Kavkazskaya.

"Specialists are continuing to battle the fire over an area of 4,250 sq. metres," the statement reads.