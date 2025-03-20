Turkey detains nearly 40 people over provocations

20 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey detained 37 people accused of "provocative" social media posts over the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the government said on Thursday, seeking to quell protests.

Turkish authorities identified 261 social media accounts, including 62 based abroad, for "provocative posts inciting crime and hatred" following the detention of Imamoglu and 105 others, and were continuing efforts to track down the remaining suspects, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Imamoglu was taken on Wednesday on charges including graft and aiding a terrorist group.