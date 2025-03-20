Kobakhidze: Georgia-U.S. relations need to be reset

20 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia and the United States should reset their relations, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

According to him, restoring the strategic partnership with the U.S, from a "clean slate" is the main foreign policy priority of the Georgian Dream party.

Speaking about the meeting with U.S. envoy Robin Dunnigan, Kobakhidze noted that both sides expressed interest in a substantial reset of U.S.-Georgia relations.

"We have previously made several public statements expressing our desire to fully reset relations, start the strategic partnership from a clean slate, and do so with a concrete roadmap outlining specific tasks," Kobakhidze said.

The PM stressed they should draft a plan that includes priorities important to both countries.