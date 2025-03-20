РУС ENG

Kobakhidze: Georgia-U.S. relations need to be reset

the Georgian government's website

Georgia and the United States should reset their relations, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

According to him, restoring the strategic partnership with the U.S, from a "clean slate" is the main foreign policy priority of the Georgian Dream party.

Speaking about the meeting with U.S. envoy Robin Dunnigan, Kobakhidze noted that both sides expressed interest in a substantial reset of U.S.-Georgia relations.

"We have previously made several public statements expressing our desire to fully reset relations, start the strategic partnership from a clean slate, and do so with a concrete roadmap outlining specific tasks," Kobakhidze said.

The PM stressed they should draft a plan that includes priorities important to both countries.

