20 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey expects to be visited by around 7 million Russian tourists by the end of 2025, which would correspond to Russia's tourist flow before the Covid-19 pandemic, Turkish Ambassador in Moscow Tanju Bilgic said.

"Approximately 6.7 million tourists from Russia visited Turkey last year. This year, we expect to be visited by 7 million Russian tourists," Bilgic said.

According to him, hotel bookings in Turkey exceeds the 2024 figures for the same period.