20 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation by Turkey, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“There is indeed an invitation from the Turkish president, and the Russian president has accepted this invitation with gratitude," Dmitry Peskov said.

But the specific dates of the visit have not yet been agreed upon. Answering a question about Putin’s possible visit to Turkey, the spokesman noted the timeframe of the visit has not yet been agreed upon through diplomatic channels.