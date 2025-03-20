Turkey gets U.S. sanction waiver extension for Russian gas

20 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States has agreed to extend a sanction waiver on Gazprombank, which would allow Turkey to continue buying Russian natural gas until May, Bloomberg reported, citing a Turkish official.

The three-month exemption granted to Turkey was set to expire on March 20.

On March 18, Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had spoken on the phone and “discussed sanctions, as well as other economic and national security issues of mutual concern.