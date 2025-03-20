Football fans stuck at Armenia-Georgia border

20 Mar. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to media reports, large traffic jam of football fans rushing to the match has formed at the checkpoint on the border between Armenia and Georgia.

Today in Yerevan, the Georgian national football team faces Armenia in a decisive match for a place in Division B of the UEFA Nations League. The game will take place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium. It starts at 21:00 local time (20:00 Moscow time). A fan zone with large screens have been set up in Georgia's capital at First Republic Square.

The return match is scheduled to take place in three days in Tbilisi at Dinamo Arena, with all tickets already sold out.