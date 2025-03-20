Russia-US consultations on Ukraine to be held on March 24

20 Mar. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The talks between Russian and American experts on Ukraine are scheduled for Monday, March 24, in Riyadh, Yuri Ushakov, Russian presidential aide for Foreign Policy confirmed.

"We agreed with [US presidential aide] Mr. [Mike] Waltz that consultations on this matter in a bilateral format will be held by experts appointed by the presidents",

Ushakov said.

He added that the Russian delegation will be headed by Senator, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin and Advisor to the Head of the FSB Sergey Beseda.

Ushakov also expressed hope that the upcoming talks would be productive.

In addition to this, the Russian leader's aide confirmed the recent telephone conversation that Walz had mentioned the day before. Ushakov noted that such conversations take place regularly, which, in his opinion, is "very useful" for both Moscow and Washington.