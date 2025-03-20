Turkish tourists to explore with Ingushetia

20 Mar. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

As part of the tourism and hospitality exhibition in Moscow, representatives of Ingushetia met with the Turkish tour operator Kosukavak Tourism & Travel Agency.

According to TASS, the parties agreed on cooperation in the tourism industry, as well as plans to organize tours from Türkiye to the republic.

Khava Kitieva, General director of the tour operator Visit Ingushetia, noted that the agreement would help to boost tourist flows and promote the region's culture and nature.

"Türkiye, with its well-developed tourism infrastructure and a significant flow of tourists, will be an important partner in attracting new visitors",

Khava Kitieva said.

According to her, work is currently underway to include Ingushetia in the Caucasus tourist routes, which will allow Turkish residents to explore the region.