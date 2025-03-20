Dagestan commissions 79% more housing in 2024

20 Mar. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 2024, 2.9 million square meters of housing were commissioned in Dagestan, which is 79% more than last year's figures, the head of the republican government, Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov said.

He attributed the growth in housing construction to easier registration of houses with the cadastral register.

In the future, the authorities of Dagestan plan to continue to increase the figures and pursue a well-structured urban development policy. They also intend to intensify efforts against the construction of apartment buildings without the necessary documentation.