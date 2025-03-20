Turkish Ambassador refutes information on cancellation of "all-inclusive"

20 Mar. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

All inclusive hotels will remain in Türkiye, despite the periodically emerging information about the cancellation of this system. This statement was made by the Turkish Ambassador to the Russian Federation Tanju Bilgiç.

He noted that some hotels in Türkiye operate under the all-inclusive system, while others offer different dining formats. Accordingly, tourists are free to choose the option that suits them best.

"If they want to have an all-inclusive holiday, they can choose such a hotel. According to our information, no changes are planned for this concept in the hotels",

Tanju Bilgiç said.

Commenting on the occasional media reports about the alleged abolition of "all-inclusive", Bilgic explained that such claims have been curculating regularly for two decades, but have not led to any real changes.