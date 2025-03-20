Gaza Strip announces death toll since start of Israeli military operation

20 Mar. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Gaza Strip has counted the number of people killed since the start of Israel's military operation on Tuesday. According to the enclave's Health Ministry, more than 500 people have been killed in Gaza, and over 900 have been injured.

Reports indicate that on Thursday, 85 residents of the enclave were killed in IDF strikes, while more than 130 were injured.

According to the ministry's materials, almost 50,000 people have been killed and over 100,000 have been injured since 2023.

Let us remind you that Israel resumed military operations in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night in response to Hamas' refusal to accept the proposed ceasefire plan.