USA imposes new sanctions on Iranian oil exports

20 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington has imposed sanctions on individuals and companies involved in Iranian oil exports, according to a report from the US Treasury Department.

Reports indicate that 14 individuals and companies have been targeted by US sanctions, including representatives of China, Panama and the Seychelles. Sanctions have also been imposed on eight oil tankers.

It is noted that the tankers affected by Washington's restrictions are operating under the flags of Panama, Barbados, San Marino and the Comoros Islands.