20 Mar. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azimuth will operate additional flights between Sochi and Yerevan from the beginning of April to the end of May, the airline's press service reported.

The flights are scheduled to start on April 3 and will be carried out on Mondays and Thursdays.

The planes will depart from Sochi at 17:00 and arrive in Yerevan at 19:20. On some days, the departure and arrival times may vary.

Let us remind you that from the end of May, Ural Airlines will launch direct flights between Sochi and Kemerovo.