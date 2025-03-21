Trump supports Israel's decision to strike Gaza

21 Mar. 9:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump supported the decision of Israel's military-political leadership to resume strikes on Gaza, the White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Israeli media.

"Trump fully supports Israel and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the actions they have taken in recent days",

Karoline Leavitt said.

The White House spokesperson blamed Hamas for the escalation of the conflict, stating that the group refused to release all hostages.

Let us remind you that Israel resumed military operations in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night in response to Hamas' refusal to accept the proposed truce plan.