Kobakhidze and Pashinyan meet before football match in Yerevan

21 Mar. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister met with his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan, during his trip to Yerevan. The head of the Georgian government wrote about this on his social media pages.

Their meeting took place before the football match of the national teams of both countries.

Following the talks, Kobakhidze emphasized that today's meeting contributed to deepening cooperation between the two countries.

"The strong and positive dynamics of our relations, reinforced through sports and cultural ties, reaffirm the deep bonds between our people",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Georgian Prime Minister also emphasized that regional processes and events had been discussed during the meeting with Pashinyan.