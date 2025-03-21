Russian delegation to leave for talks with US on March 23

21 Mar. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federation Council, Grigory Karasin, has confirmed the Russian delegation's departure date for talks with the US in Riyadh.

According to the senator, the Russian delegation will arrive in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, March 23. Karasin also stated that the delegation would return to Russia on March 25.

Earlier, Yuri Ushakov, Aide to the President of Russia, announced that representatives of Russia and the US would meet in Riyadh on March 24. The talks will focus on the grain deal.

The Russian delegation in Saudi Arabia will be represented by Karasin himself, as well as by the adviser to the director of the FSB of Russia, Sergey Beseda.