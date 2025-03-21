Georgia to attract 9 billion euros in investments within a few years

21 Mar. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the next four years, the Georgian leadership intends to attract 9 billion euros in investments to the country's economy. This figure was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili.

According to him, although this goal is ambitious, it is quite realistic, as Georgia is a reliable partner for international investors who also appreciate its macroeconomic stability.

Another key factor, Davitashvili emphasized, is a stable geopolitical situation, which has contributed to attracting over $5 billion in direct investments over the past three years.

The minister also highlighted positive indicators such as the budget deficit being below 3% and very low inflation, as well as the IMF's forecast of 5% economic growth over the next five years.