21 Mar. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed that the Armenian forces has shelled Azerbaijani positions once again.

According to the ministry stated that the shelling began at 12:30 local time (11:30 Moscow time) and continued, with interruptions, until 15:15 (14:15 Moscow time). Armenian military fired from positions near the settlements of Khanazakh, located in the Goris region, and Zerkend in the Basarkechar region. The fire was opened from small arms.