Almaty-London flights postponed due to Heathrow fire

21 Mar. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Air Astana has postponed flights from Almaty to London Heathrow, originally scheduled for March 21, have been rescheduled for March 22, the airline’s press service reported.

"Air Astana informs that flights KC663/664 on the Almaty-London and London-Almaty routes scheduled for March 21 have been postponed to March 22",

the press service of the airline said.

The decision was reportedly made due to a large-scale fire at London's Heathrow airport. The airport was without power due to a fire at a substation. The authorities decided to close the transport hub for the entire day on March 21.