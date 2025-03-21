Azerbaijan to host UFC tournament for the first time

21 Mar. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Renowned sports journalist Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC will organize its fighting tournament in Azerbaijan for the first time.

He noted that the American promotion is in the final stage of negotiations with the Azerbaijani side. The tournament is scheduled for June 21.

Helwani added that the tournament in Azerbaijan became possible because the UFC decided to move several fight nights to other countries.

It is emphasized that if the deal is successful, Azerbaijan will become the 29th country to host a UFC event.