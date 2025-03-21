Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev and Central Asian leaders on Novruz

21 Mar. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian leader Vladimir Putin has sent congratulations to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the heads of Central Asian countries on the occasion of the holiday of Novruz.

Information about the congratulatory telegrams was published on the Kremlin's website. Putin expressed confidence in the successful development of relations between the states for the benefit of the peoples.

In addition to this, the Russian president conveyed his best wishes to the citizens of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The text of the congratulations sent from the President of Russia to the President of Azerbaijan was released by the press service of Ilham Aliyev.

"Russia-Azerbaijan relations are successfully developing in the spirit of partnership and alliance. I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will continue to actively strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral ties — for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interest of enhancing security and stability in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region",

Vladimir Putin stated.

The Russian president wished Ilham Aliyev good health and success, and extended his wishes for prosperity and happiness to all citizens of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the Russian President congratulated Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as the President of this country Masoud Pezeshkian on the holiday of Nowruz.