More than 50 people detained in Türkiye for political posts on social media

21 Mar. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 50 people have been detained in Türkiye for making radical statements on social networks after the arrest of Istanbul's mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who represents opposition, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

"As a result of the coordinated efforts of our department, 54 suspects were detained, and work to detain other suspects continues",

Ali Yerlikaya said.

It should be noted that opposition protests took place in Ankara and Istanbul on Thursday, resulting in scuffles, in which several law enforcement officers were injured.

Political unrest in Türkiye began this week with the detention of Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on corruption charges. İmamoğlu has been seen as a rival to Erdoğan in the country's upcoming presidential election.