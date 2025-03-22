UN Secretary-General extends Novruz greetings

22 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the global community on the occasion of Novruz, emphasizing its symbolism of new beginnings, hope and renewal

"In our world of conflict, division and strife, the spirit of Nowruz is a precious gift," Guterres said.

He recalled that Nowruz celebrates new beginnings, marks the rebirth of nature, the renewal of hope and the arrival of spring.