Putin and Trump may meet in coming months

22 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump may take place in the next few months, the U.S. President's special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff said in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson.

According to Witkoff, Putin responded to Trump's signal about his desire to restore relations.

"Trump sent a signal to President Putin that he wants to resume relations with him and that they will be two great leaders who will sort out this conflict. That was the message," Steve Witkoff said.

Trump's special envoy also noted that, having received this offer, Putin "sent signals" that this is the path he also wants to follow.