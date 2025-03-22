Peskov: Russia ready to develop relations with Armenia

22 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow considers Armenia a friendly state and intends to further develop the relations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on media reports that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan instructed all his agencies to "restore ties" with their Russian counterparts.

"We are more than satisfied with this mutual commitment of the Armenian side towards the prospects of our bilateral relations and are ready to develop them in every possible way," Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, Armenia is a friendly country for Russia: Russia and Armenia have a lot in common - both bilaterally, historically and culturally, as well as in terms of joint participation in such an important integration organization as the EAEU.