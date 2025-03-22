Pashinyan sets deadline for voting on new Constitution

22 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with the Public Television that the vote on adopting the country's new constitution could take place in 2027.

According to him, amending the constitution is a key part of the Armenian government's political agenda.

"The government is also considering the idea of holding this process in parallel with the 2026 parliamentary elections," Nikol Pashinyan said.

While emphasizing that constitutional reforms are primarily a domestic political issue, the PM acknowledged that they could have significant implications for the regional and global situation.

He also confirmed that Armenia intends to initiate discussions on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.