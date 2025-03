22 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A memorial in memory of the victims of the March 22 terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall music venue was opened one year since the tragedy.

The opening of the monument was attended by head of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov, president of Agalarov Development Emin Agalarov and president of Crocus Group Araz Agalarov.

The monument is located near the concert hall.

On March 22, 2024, the Moscow concert hall attack killed 146 people.