Karasin: Russia to fight at meeting with U.S.

22 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of Russia's Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin, who will lead the Russian delegation, said Moscow is hoping to achieve "some progress" at talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

According to him, Moscow "hopes to achieve at least some progress."

He added that the Russian delegation would take a "combative and constructive" mood into the talks.

"We are going with the mood to fight for the solution of at least one issue," Karasin said.

A new round of Russia-U.S. talks will take place in Riyadh on March 24.