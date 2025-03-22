How much Türkiye invested in Azerbaijani economy

22 Mar. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye’s direct investments in the Azerbaijani economy exceeded $1.2 bln. In 2024, Azerbaijan invested almost $249 mln.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan reported that Turkish investments in Azerbaijan in 2024 exceeded $1 bln. The share of Turkish investments in the total volume of FDI in the Republic of Azerbaijan is 17.3%.

As for Azerbaijan’s investments in the Turkish economy, the total amount for the past year amounted to almost $249 mln.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan added that the share of Azerbaijani investments in the Republic of Türkiye in the total volume of FDI exceeded 14%