Metallurgists on strike in Rustavi

22 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Metallurgical plant workers are on strike in Rustavi. They are demanding, firstly, a wage increase, as well as changes in the rules for calculating bonuses.

The strike has started in the Georgian city of Rustavi, the media reports with reference to the Georgian Trade Union Association.

Metallurgical plant workers are holding a protest action refusing to work. Their demands include a wage increase in the amount of 500 lari ($180).

In addition, the strikers want the employer not to violate their right to occupational safety. They are also demanding a change in the bonus calculation system. Another demand is the signing of a collective agreement that would protect workers rights.