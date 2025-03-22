Novruz celebrated in Tbilisi

22 Mar. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, a festival dedicated to the Novruz Bayram took place in Tbilisi. The event was organized with the support of the mayor's office of the Georgian capital and the embassies of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkiye and Turkmenistan.

A bright Novruz festival was held in the of Tbilisi near the sulfur baths in the Abanotubani district, a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent reports.

It was organized with the support of the city mayor's office and the embassies of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan. Each of the diplomatic missions was represented by a separate tent, where guests were trying and buying local dishes.

Despite rainy weather the entire street was filled with people wishing to celebrate Novruz. The festival was attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Faig Guliyev. The mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze was also present at the festival. Earlier, on his social networks, he congratulated everyone celebrating Novruz Bayram.

