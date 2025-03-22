Burning crossover extinguished in Vladikavkaz

22 Mar. 19:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Russian Emergencies Ministry

Today, a car caught fire in the capital of North Ossetia. Firefighters from the Russian Emergencies Ministry were engaged in extinguishing.

A minor fire broke out on the streets of Vladikavkaz, details and photos from the scene were published by the North Ossetian Emergencies Ministry.

The department explained that the fire started inside of a BMW X5 crossover parked on Dovatora Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the scene. They quickly extinguished the fire. The total area of ​​the fire amounted to two square meters.