Explosion in Tehran residential building injures 10

22 Mar. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

An emergency occurred today in the capital of Iran. As a result of an explosion, a three-story building collapsed. There may be people under the rubble.

The incident took place at about 16:05 local time in a house located on Qazvin Street. The blast wave completely destroyed the three-story building.

The preliminary cause of the incident is already known: according to ISNA, the residents of the house decided to dig a well. During the work, they may have damaged a gas pipeline, which caused a gas leak that led to the explosion.

At least 10 people were injured, but the number of victims might increase, as people may remain under the rubble. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble.