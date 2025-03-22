Protest ban extended in Istanbul

22 Mar. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Istanbul authorities decided to extend the ban on protests for several days. The situation in Türkiye has been unstable in recent days due to the detention of the opposition mayor of Istanbul.

Protests will remain banned in Istanbul for several more days, the city authorities decided.

The previous ban was in effect until tomorrow. Today it was extended until Thursday, March 27.

"Ban on protests in Istanbul extended until March 27,”

– NTV channel reported.