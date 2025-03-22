Tourist injured in Crimean cave city

22 Mar. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Russian Emergencies Ministry

A woman was injured while traveling in the Bakhchisarai district of Crimea. She was evacuated by Crimean rescuers.

A tourist needed help while traveling in the Bakhchisarai district, the Crimean Emergencies Ministry reports.

The incident occurred today. The woman reached the southern gate of the Chufut-Kale cave city, where she injured the leg, thus no longer able to continue her journey.

Then she turned to rescuers for help. Specialists quickly found the tourist and took her to the district hospital.

Four people took part in the operation with one piece of equipment.