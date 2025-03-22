Erdoğan proposes to make Novruz official holiday in Türkiye

22 Mar. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan proposed to make official a holiday of spring and the New Year, Novruz.

The holiday of Novruz may become an official holiday in Türkiye. The relevant proposal was made by the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He announced his initiative at an event dedicated to Novruz that took place in Ankara.

According to the Turkish leader, March 21 should become the Holiday of Spring and Brotherhood in Turkiye. He promised to submit the corresponding bill to parliament in the near future.

In addition, Erdoğan congratulated the states of the Turkic world on the holiday of spring and the New Year, Novruz.