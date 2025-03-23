Former UFC champion wants to take part in Irish presidential elections

23 Mar. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor wants to become the president of Ireland. He announced this on his social media pages, emphasizing that he intends to run for president in the upcoming elections.

The Irishman accompanied his message with a photo of himself wearing a baseball cap that read: "Make Ireland great again".

According to McGregor, if elected, he will put the EU migration pact to a referendum.

"Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!",

Conor McGregor said.

Let us remind you that McGregor once won the UFC championship belt in two weight classes. His last fight in the promotion took place in the summer of 2021. The presidential elections in Ireland are scheduled for November of this year.