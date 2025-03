23 Mar. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of the USA Donald Trump shared his assessment of his communication with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with the OutKick, Donald Trump emphasized that the talks have been very rational:

"We (with Putin - editor's note) have had some very rational discussions, and I just want to see the people stop getting killed",

the head of the White House said.

He also stressed that he knows the head of the Russian state "very well".